Mrs. Violet Fields Baker, age 90, of Navarre, Florida, formerly of the River Mountain section of Lebanon, Virginia passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home. Born on September 7, 1929, in English, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late John Fields and Dorothy Faye Taylor Rasnake. She spent her early life in Duty, Virginia and made her home on River Mountain for many years. She had resided in Navarre, Florida for the past three years and was a member of the Mary Ester Church of God in Mary Ester, Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Moses Baker Sr.; one son, Gary Edgar Baker; son-in-law, David Gobble Sr; her grandparents, Albert and Etta Taylor; three sisters, Helen Chandler, Patricia "Susie" Chapman and Marie Wilson; four brothers, Conley Rasnake, James Rasnake, Willard Rasnake and Johnny Rasnake. In her generation, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Survivors include four children, Lloyd Baker Jr. and wife, Frances of Mt. Airy, North Carolina, Connie Johnson and Doug Baker and wife, Lisa both of Lebanon, Virginia and Frances Gobble Hale and husband, Steve; one daughter-in-law, Diane Baker; 19 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jason Nunley officiating. Interment will follow in the Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.