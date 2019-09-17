James Lucion Baker, 98, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Bristol, Virginia. He was born in Abingdon, Va., on January 14, 1921, a son of the late Lucion and Rhea Baker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Luvnia Smith Baker; and sister, Ardell Hopson. James was a resident of Bristol for several years. He was a World War II Veteran having served in the U.S. Army. He was retired from Norfolk & Western Railroad where he was employed for over 35 years. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds baseball fan. He was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church, Bristol, Va. James is survived by four sons, James Baker and wife, Julie, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Michael Baker of Honolulu, Hawaii, Charles Henry Baker Sr. and wife, Kim, of Bristol, Tenn., and Olan Jeffery Baker Sr. and wife, Annie, of Bristol, Tenn.; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one niece, and two nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. A Celebration of Life Services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Kariuki officiating. Committal services and inurnment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in Mountain Home, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by Chapter #40, D.A.V. Bristol, Va. and Army National Guard Honor Team. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m., Friday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Baker and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.