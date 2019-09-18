James Lucion Baker, 98, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Bristol, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. A Celebration of Life Services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Robert Kariuki officiating. Committal services and inurnment will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, in Mountain Home, Tenn. Military Rites will be conducted by Chapter #40, D.A.V. Bristol, Va. and Army National Guard Honor Team. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:15 p.m., Friday. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Baker and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.