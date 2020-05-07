Helen Shaffer Baker, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with her brothers Randall, Richard and Donnie officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 6 until 7:45 pm. A private burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are being held with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

