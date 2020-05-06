Helen Shaffer Baker, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1927, in Bristol, Va., a daughter of the late Melvin and Bertie Felty Shaffer. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Mrs. Baker was retired from Jobbers Candy Company and Helms Candy Company. She loved music, and she sang with the Shaffer Family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Whitney C. Baker. Surviving include her daughter, Norma Jean Honaker; grandchildren, Tina Jackson-Bowman and husband, Ben, Dwayne Honaker and wife, Desi; great-grandchildren, Maddie Honaker, Dawson Jackson, Kaci Honaker, and Clayton Jackson; sisters, Jeanette Bright, Linda Feathers, and June Poe and husband, Myron; brother, Randall Shaffer and wife, Charlene, Richard Shaffer and wife, Gillie, and Donnie Shaffer; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with her brothers Randall, Richard and Donnie officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 6 until 7:45 p.m. A private burial will be held in Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are being held with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
