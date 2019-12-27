Hazel Presnell Baker, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. Hazel was born on April 21, 1925, in Watauga County, N.C., a daughter of the late Loyed and Idar Presnell. She lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Univac. Hazel was a member of Sunset Village Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker; son, Jerry Baker; and sisters, Beulah Presnell, Virgie Presnell and Ellen Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Hattie Bell Phillips; brother, Hoover Presnell and wife, Lovell; several nieces and nephews; and neighbors, Pat and Cecil Cumbow. The funeral service for Mrs. Baker will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Dooley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Caris Hospice. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 1701 Euclid Ave, Bristol, VA 24201. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

