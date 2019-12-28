Hazel Presnell Baker, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Christian Care Center of Bristol. The funeral service for Mrs. Baker will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Dooley officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
