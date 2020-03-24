Gerald "Worout" Richard Baker MARION, Va. Gerald "Worout" Richard Baker, age 84, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor in Marion. Jerry was born in Flatwoods, Va. to the late Roy Henry Baker and Maxie Donahue Baker and was preceded in death by his stepmother, Reva Baker; his brother, Jack Baker; sister, Loretta Scarberry; and son-in-law, Jim Braddock. He was retired from the United States Air Force with 20 years of service and retired from the Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries with 20 years of service. He attended Falling Water Baptist Church and was a life member of the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Jerry enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, biscuits and gravy, brown beans and cornbread and nanner pudding. Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Baker; his children, Melody Hensley and husband, Lester of Fall Branch, Tenn., Jack Baker and wife, Shirley of Greenville, S.C.; stepdaughters, Karen Braddock and Heather Cooke, both of Florida; sister, Constance Smith; half sisters, Melanie Peters and husband, Hugh and Betsy McConnell; half brothers, Donnie, Russell and Robert Baker; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Hutton Cox Cemetery in Sugar Grove with the Reverend Jerry Creasy officiating. Full Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Baker family.
Service information
1:00PM
HWY 16
Sugar Grove, VA 24375
