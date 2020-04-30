Eugene "Gene" Patrick Baker Eugene "Gene" Patrick Baker, age 93, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born in Norton, Va. and a graduate of Hiltons High School. He graduated from Emory & Henry College in 1952 and served in the Navy during World War II in the Pacific. He was a longtime member of Three Springs United Methodist Church serving on various committees, and a Sunday School teacher. Gene had a career expanding over 30 years with Southern States Cooperative. He was preceded in death by his parents, I.S. and Ella Baker; and his siblings, J.R. Baker, Lindsey Baker, Nathaniel Baker, Ike Baker, Irene Baker, Charles Baker, Samuel Baker, Dorothy Fleenor and Billy Joe Baker. He treasured time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, the love of his life, Louise Necessary Baker; one cherished daughter, Kathie Baker Johnson and husband, Danny; Granda-da's little girl, granddaughter, Kellie Baker Johnson; one sister-in-law, Eliza Necessary; dear niece, Susan Necessary, several nieces, nephews and special friends, Angie Rudd, Andrea, Shannon and Grayson Leonard. The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Akard Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ralph Kidd and the Rev. Steve Patterson officiating. A private burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday prior to the service. In lieu of food, please make memorials to Three Springs United Methodist Church, 6610 Reedy Creek Rd., Bristol, VA 24202. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Baker family.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries