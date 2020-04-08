Rita G. Sutherland Baines, of Bristol, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2020. She spent her last days surrounded by loved ones at Ballad Hospice in Bristol, Tennessee. Rita was born on May 14, 1960, at West Point Military Academy in New York, to Duane and Henrietta "Penny" Sutherland. Rita was preceded in death by her father, Duane Sutherland, and her beloved husband, Sammy Baines. She leaves behind her loving mother, Henrietta "Penny" Sutherland of Bristol, Virginia; her sisters, Patricia (Doug) Eades of Bristol, Tennessee, Pamela (Mark) Rice of Bluff City, Tennessee, and Polly Roark of Bristol, Virginia; her brother, Adam (Krista) Sutherland of Bristol, Virginia; her beloved stepchildren, Kim Sorah of Bristol, Tennessee, Rick Baines of North Carolina, and Greg Baines of Bristol, Tennessee, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her beloved pets, Pepper and Boo. Rita grew up in Bristol, Virginia. She was a graduate of Virginia High School, Class of 1977. Those who had the privilege of knowing and loving her will remember her feisty spirit, her fierce loyalty, and her incredible generosity. Although she will be dearly missed by her family and friends, we find peace in the knowledge that she now rests in the arms of the Lord, reunited with the love of her life, Sammy. Her family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and staff of Ballad Hospice in Bristol, Tennessee for their amazing care. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Abel officiating. Burial will be private at Cold Spring Cemetery. The service may be viewed by livestreaming at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: WYFYRH Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
