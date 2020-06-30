Emily Ann Whitt Bailey, age 82, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord and joined her first-grade sweetheart, her husband of 60 years, Lloyd Clinton Bailey, in heaven on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She retired from Overnight Transportation after 35 years where she served as an office manager. Emily was a member of Wyndale United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband, Emily was also preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Paul Whitt and Margaret Jane Fleenor Whitt; and great-grandson, Matthew Lewis. She is survived by two daughters, Susan Lewis of Abingdon, Va., and Sharon Reynolds and husband, Chris, of Abingdon, Va.; four grandchildren, Matthew Lewis and wife, April, Katrina Davis; Maggie Lewis, and Elaina Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Bryson and Bella; and special breakfast buddy, Chase Stanfill. The daughters would like to express their appreciation to Linda Slone, Gina Shortt, Nancy Foster, and Bill May for their assistance during their mother's illness. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Wyndale United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wyndale United Methodist Church Cemetery, 16188 Shannon Hill Dr., Abingdon, VA 24210. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Emily Ann Whitt Bailey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Most Popular
-
Iconic Dixie Pottery sign removed for restoration
-
Virginia announces changes in school guidance on reopening
-
Sullivan County commissioner’s Facebook comment sparks anger, controversy
-
Man arrested on charge of lying about Marion cross burning
-
WATCH NOW: Green flag: Virginia’s move to Phase 3 allows Wythe Raceway to open on July 4
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.