Alice "Ruth" (Stewart) Bailey Alice "Ruth" (Stewart) Bailey, 93, long time resident of Knoxville, Tenn., but in most recent years of the Pittsburgh, Pa., area, was called home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long illness. Ruth was born on January 15, 1927, in Washington County, Va., to the late Plato and Allie Stewart. She was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Carson-Newman College. Ruth was a devoted wife to pastor Dr. Calvin M. Bailey and mother to three children, Sylvia, Daniel and Doyle. She and Calvin faithfully served in Baptist churches while living in Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. They also traveled on mission trips abroad to share the Gospel with others. In addition to her church service, Ruth tirelessly, patiently, and lovingly attended to the needs of her son, Doyle, throughout his life. She lived as a beautiful example of Jesus' grace and love, which she shared with family and friends. Ruth was a dedicated and thoughtful homemaker, demonstrating her love of family by way of scripture, guidance, delicious cooking and her talent as a seamstress. As a member of Central Bearden Baptist Church, she enjoyed fellowship with her church family. She was so grateful for the many cards, calls, prayers, and good wishes sent by them and her many friends during her illness. Ruth is survived by her son, Daniel and wife, Cathy, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; grandson, Brian and wife, Rekha, of Wexford, Pa.; granddaughter, Erin Lucatorto and husband, Chris, of Pittsburgh, Pa.; great-grandchildren (whom their Gigi dearly loved), Layla and Riley Bailey and Calvin and Maggie Lucatorto; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband of 62 years, Calvin M. Bailey; daughter, Sylvia; son, Doyle; brothers, York (Anne) Carlton (Lucille) Phipps (Maude), and Albert (Ernestine) Stewart; and sisters Irene Owen (Wallace), Edith Beard (Clarence), Evelyn Howell (Woodrow) and Helen Burnette (George). Due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, interment will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at Central Bearden Baptist Church. Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to the Missions Fund at Central Bearden Baptist Church, 6300 Deane Hill Drive, Knoxville, TN 37919. Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com. Information regarding the future service will be forthcoming.
