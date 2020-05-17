BRISTOL, Va. Nancy Carol Badger, was born on February 21, 1939, in Abingdon, Va. She went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020, in the early hours of the morning peacefully in her sleep while at home. She was 81 years old. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Southwest Virginia, a place she was proud to call home. Nancy was a lover of all things beautiful and could make anything beautiful with a little bit of love, vision, and a can of spray paint. Nothing in life gave her more pleasure than her family and close friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, O.H. and Elsie Groseclose; her loving son, Eddie Ray Badger; four brothers and one sister. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Ray Badger; daughter, Dianna Badger Esterline; grandchildren, Misty Raye Esterline and significant other, Zachary Phillips, and Christopher "Adam" Badger and significant other, Bradley Parris. She is also survived by a sister, Peggy Vaughn and husband, Sam; brother, Larry Wayne Groseclose and wife, Terry; special niece, Sandy Groseclose who was always by her side; as well as many other nieces and nephews; her special friends that she loved like family and claimed as her children, Glenna "Shorty" Roark and husband, Henry as well as Jennifer Boggs. Nancy's survivors were not only blessed to have her as a wife, mother, sister and grandmother, but also as a friend. Upon her request, there will be no formal service or visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 950 W Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Condolences may be expressed online at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Badger.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.