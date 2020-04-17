Hurley Junior Austin, age 65, of Warm Springs, Virginia, formerly of Honaker, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at a Fishersville, Virginia hospital. Born on April 29, 1954, in Richlands, Virginia, he was a son of Inez Ruth Compton Austin Honaker of Honaker, Virginia and the late Sam Hurley Austin. He had spent most of his life in the area and was a 1972 graduate of Council High School. A retired coal miner, he had been employed at Island Creek Coal Company and was a member of the United Mine Workers of America. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Ethel Compton and paternal grandparents, Hampton and Ida Austin; stepfather, Foster Honaker; and two brothers-in-law, Bernard Owens and William Audrey Lester. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his wife, Karen Evonne Roland Austin of the home; two sons, Chuck Austin and wife, Larae, of Abingdon, Virginia, and Joey Austin and wife, Donna, of Elk Garden, Virginia; stepson, Ronnie Lester of Roanoke, Virginia; three grandsons, Zachary Austin, Matthew Austin and Joseph Carroll; four sisters, Ruth Owens, Ruby Lester and Robin Fields and husband, Darrell, all of Honaker, Virginia, and Roberta McGlothlin of Lebanon, Virginia; stepsisters, Eva Gail Akers, Wanda Sue Jackson, Mary Carol Ball and Judy Tuggle; stepbrother, Terry Allen Honaker; sister-in-law, Dalane Presley; and several nieces and nephews. In consideration of health and well-being of others, and due to the CDC and Commonwealth of Virginia guidelines, services will be a private family gathering with Rev. Edward Tiller and Rev. Chester Ball officiating. Interment will follow in the Austin Cemetery at Venia, Virginia. Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.

