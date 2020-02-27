Austin, Dave E.

ST. PAUL, Va. Dave E. Austin, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in St. Paul, Virginia; son of the late YZ and Betty Austin. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary, Janie, Lillian, and Betty; and three brothers, James, CC "Bug", and Joe. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, spending time in Germany and France as part of the United States Support Group. Following his service, he returned home and began his career as a Coal Tipple operator and later becoming a Coal Preparation Plant Superintendent for VA Iron Coal and Coke, Eastover, and VICC once again. He was a beloved supervisor with most of his employees calling him "Papaw". He was known for his hard work and ability to get the job done while treating everyone with respect. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and attended Midway Baptist Church where he was baptized. Dave married the love of his life, Peggy Hamilton in 1951 and they had five loving children, four boys, and one girl. He spent his life loving and caring for his family. He always led by example and the lessons he taught are the backbone of our family. He was a friend to all, always willing to help anyone in need and did not esteem himself better than others. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Peggy Austin; one daughter, Vickey Allen and Jackie; four sons, David Austin and wife, Tammy, Terry Austin and special friend, Martha Sexton, Steve Austin and wife, Cheryl, and Jeff Austin and wife, Linda; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and loving friends. Funeral services for Dave E. Austin will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Doug Trent and the Rev. Larry F. Powers officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. The family would like to express special thanks to the ICU II Unit and Fourth Floor Nurses and Staff at Balled Health in Bristol, Tennessee along with Martha Sexton and Tammy Austin for their care. Online condolences may be sent to the Austin family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
2:00PM
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas