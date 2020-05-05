Donald Moore Ault, age 84, passed away at his home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Don was a graduate of William King High School, earned his Bachelor's in Education from Hampden-Sydney College, and his Master's Degree from the University of Virginia. His education experiences include Hargrave Military Academy, Pittsylvania County Schools, and Orange County Florida Schools where he retired as a teacher. He was a lifetime member of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church where he was a member of the choir and the bell choir. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Edmund Miller and Mary Agnes Ault Miller; wife, Barbara Ann Booher Ault; son, Edmund Ault; sister, Harriette Ault Noel; brother, Robert Ault; and sons-in-law, Dennis Cahill and Kris Hammond Holley. He is survived by two daughters, Sara Catherine Ault Cahill of Clermont, Fla., and Debora Ault Holley of Meadowview, Va.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Rishel Ault of Meadowview, Va.; brother, Raymond Ault Miller of Somerset, Ky.; six grandchildren, Kara Holley Ashley, Laura Holley Thomas, Amanda Holley Mills, Dennis James Cahill, Deanna Marie Ault, and Angelina Rishel Ault; and six great- grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to extend special thanks to Mr. Ault's daughter-in-law, Lisa Rishel Ault for the care given over the past months as well as to Caris Health Care and Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith in Action, P.O. Box 2419, Abingdon, VA 24212, in Mr. Ault's name. Those wishing to share memories, express sympathy, and send "Hugs from Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Donald Moore Ault is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
