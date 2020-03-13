Ashley, Mary "Zane"

BROADFORD, Va. Mary "Zane" Ashley, age 86, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She attended Crabtree Chapel United Methodist Church and was an active member in the community, and was known by all as a hard worker and wonderful cook. Zane was a lifelong homemaker, wife, mother, maw maw, and great-maw maw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Marvin and Lena Wyatt Maloyed; her husband, James Robert Ashley; four brothers, June Maloyed, Stan Maloyed, Ralph Maloyed, and Wade Maloyed; and six sisters, Nannie Mae Vandyke, Isabel Martin, Hila Asbury, Louise Blackwell, Gladys Poe, and Phyllis Hancock. She is survived by her son, Mike Ashley and wife, Lisa, of Broadford, Va.; grandchildren, Jarred, Caleb, and Melodie; son, Bob Ashley of Chilhowie, Va.; daughter, Tammy Hampton and husband, Rodney, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Casey Yonts, and Justin Kestner; son, Greg Ashley and wife, Juliann, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Yonts, Maverick Yonts, and Kenleigh Kestner; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Maloyed and Betty Maloyed; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Andrews officiating. The burial will follow at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Special thanks to her caregivers, Kim Collis, Susan Hutton, and Brenda Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crabtree Chapel United Methodist Church, or the Tannersville Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary "Zane" Ashley family.
Service information
2:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
5:00PM-8:00PM
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
Grandmother: Last time saw missing toddler was in September
-
Attorney: Mother of Blountville toddler ‘upset’ to learn remains found
-
TBI: Body found Friday wearing ‘exact’ clothing of missing toddler
-
Megan Boswell's attorney says found remains are a "tragedy"
-
Region's first case of coronavirus confirmed in Sullivan County
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389