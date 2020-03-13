Ashley, Mary "Zane"

BROADFORD, Va. Mary "Zane" Ashley, age 86, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. She attended Crabtree Chapel United Methodist Church and was an active member in the community, and was known by all as a hard worker and wonderful cook. Zane was a lifelong homemaker, wife, mother, maw maw, and great-maw maw. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Marvin and Lena Wyatt Maloyed; her husband, James Robert Ashley; four brothers, June Maloyed, Stan Maloyed, Ralph Maloyed, and Wade Maloyed; and six sisters, Nannie Mae Vandyke, Isabel Martin, Hila Asbury, Louise Blackwell, Gladys Poe, and Phyllis Hancock. She is survived by her son, Mike Ashley and wife, Lisa, of Broadford, Va.; grandchildren, Jarred, Caleb, and Melodie; son, Bob Ashley of Chilhowie, Va.; daughter, Tammy Hampton and husband, Rodney, of Abingdon, Va.; grandchildren, Casey Yonts, and Justin Kestner; son, Greg Ashley and wife, Juliann, of Knoxville, Tenn.; granddaughter, Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Yonts, Maverick Yonts, and Kenleigh Kestner; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Maloyed and Betty Maloyed; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Mike Andrews officiating. The burial will follow at the Ridgedale Cemetery in Rich Valley, Va. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Special thanks to her caregivers, Kim Collis, Susan Hutton, and Brenda Smith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crabtree Chapel United Methodist Church, or the Tannersville Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Mary "Zane" Ashley family.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Ashley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 15
Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
D. R. Henderson Funeral Home
148 East Main St
Saltville, VA 24370
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

