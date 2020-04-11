Dondria Asbury, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center at the age of 46. She was born January 5, 1974 in Bristol, Tenn. Dondria graduated from Central High School in Blountville, Tenn. in 1992. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wayne Asbury; maternal grandparents, Anna Lou and Alta Charles Fitzpatrick; paternal grandparents, Sylvia (MawMaw) and James Asbury. She is survived by her daughter, Sierra Emmert and husband, Cody; most beloved grandson, Braiden Michael Emmert; mother, Dondra Asbury; father, (Daddy) Thomas Wayne Asbury; stepmother, Shirley and her children; special paternal aunt, Pam Daniels and cousin, Lori Jarvis. She is survived by her love-of-life, "her dog", Puppy Do-Little. She is survived by two maternal uncles, Ted and Wesley Fitzpatrick; maternal aunts, Myrtle England, Sharon Stacey, Judy Surface, Ella Brooks; and numerous cousins. She had a special friend, Deanna from Signature Nursing Home in Elizabethton, Tenn. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, there will be no formal visitation. A graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery for family at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, with the Rev. Richard Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Weaver Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. On behalf of the family, and during these unprecedented times, continue to support the family through their loss by sending cards, making phone calls, or placing online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhome.com. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389