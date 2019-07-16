Jeff Alexander Artiburn, age 59, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1960, in Bristol, Va., and was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. Jeff worked for Cortrim and was a member of Bible Way Church. He enjoyed motorcycles, cars and drawing. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, William Calvin Artiburn; and brother, Ricky Artiburn. He is survived by his wife, Kristi Willis Artiburn; daughter, René Montague; son, Stephen Zook Montague; mother, Mary Tilly; sister, Debbie Frazier; stepson, Stevie "Bubby" Bowen; special uncle, Jerry Eads; niece, Misty Frazier; and several special cousins. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.