ABINGDON, Va. Delores Jean Arrington passed away on April 30, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital, in Abingdon, Va., at the age of 85. Jeannie was born on March 26, 1935, in Buchanan County, to the late Hadley and Leona Arrington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Gerald and Harold Arrington, and one sister, Theda Wright. After graduating from Grundy Senior High, and attending Richmond Professional Institute, now known as Virginia Commonwealth University, Jeannie's career led her to New York City, where she lived for over 50 years. While in NYC she held a position as Fashion Merchandiser for Burdine's Department Store, and a sales and marketing position with IBM. Traveling was one of Jeannie's passions. She loved traveling the United States, as well as internationally, with 4 passports filled with destinations all over Europe and the Caribbean. Another passion of Jeannie's, in which she excelled, was croquet, a game she learned from her father. From 1980 to 1992 she was the only woman listed among the best croquet players in the United States. Her greatest accomplishment and recognition came in 2016 when she was formally inducted into the United States Croquet Hall of Fame. In service to her beloved sport, she held the position of Secretary of the United States Croquet Association for 10 years, and the positions of President and Secretary of the Croquet Foundation of America for a period totally 8 years. She also served on the Palm Beach Polo and Country Club Hospitality and Social Activities Committee, as well as Treasurer and Advertising/Marketing manager for the U.S. Croquet Gazette. Jeannie leaves behind an adoring family and many cherished friends. She is survived by her brother, James Arrington, 92, of Abingdon, Va.; and her nieces and nephews to include Jim, Tim, and Susan Arrington, of Abingdon, Va., Cindy and George Reese of Atlanta, Ga., Leisa Moseley of Reno, Nev., Terry Arrington of Johnson City, Tenn., Diane and Cory Owens of August, Ga., Dawn and Michael Crouse of Knoxville, Tenn., and Dean and Vickie Arrington of Plano, Texas. Additionally, Jeannie's family includes five great nieces, three great nephews, three great-great nieces, and two great-great nephews. Among her many cherished friends, Jeannie held a special fondness for Becky Nelms and Janie Jessee of Abingdon, Va., and Mari Graham, who along with her beloved niece and nephew, Jim and Susan Arrington, served as Jeannie's personal caregiver for several years. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Abingdon Memorial Hospital for taking such great care of Jeannie in her last days, as well as the staff at English Meadows for making her feel at home and loved while she lived there. Your kindness will be remembered. A celebration of Jeannie's beautiful and accomplished life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abingdon, Va. is honored to serve the Arrington family.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.