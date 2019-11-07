Arrington, Beulah Ellen "Sis" Matney

Beulah Ellen "Sis" Matney Arrington, 87, of Abingdon, Va., died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours on Sunday morning, November 3, 2019, at Abingdon Health and Rehab following a courageous battle with bladder cancer. She previously resided in the Vansant, Va., area for the majority of her life except for the past few years. She was the owner/operator of Vansant Beauty Shop for many years and was a certified Electrologist receiving her training in New York City, New York in 1970. She thoroughly enjoyed having the opportunity to help women with the ability to improve their self-esteem by helping them to be confident and beautiful with realistic beauty suggestions. Ellen was a member of the Vansant Presbyterian Church from 1943 to present. She was also later baptized at the Little Prater Church of Christ by Mike Trent, Minister. Ellen was a loving, caring and humble person. Never boasting and always kind in her words to everyone she met and knew. She loved everyone. Her love extends to all of us and she leaves us with her love to share amongst us and with others. Ellen was preceded in death by her loving parents, Alva H. Matney and Mary O. Scott Matney of Vansant, Va. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl L. Matney, and Thomas H. Matney, Ellis F. Matney, and nephew, Michael Scott Matney. She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Betty Matney (Frank) and Nell Matney (Paul) and son-in-law, Irvin Kenneth Hooker of Lebanon, Va. She is survived by her loving husband, James E. Arrington Sr., of Abingdon Health and Rehab facility; daughter, Yvonne Gail Landreth Hooker of Lebanon, Va.; three stepchildren, James E. Arrington Jr., Tim Arrington and stepdaughter, Susan Arrington, all of Abington, Va. Surviving brothers are Paul G. Matney (Ilene) of Greenbrier, Va., who is currently in a rehab facility, Sonny C. Matney (Betty Lou) of Abingdon, Va., and Frank Matney of Vansant, Va. She is also survived by several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, and many loving cousins and extended family. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of the staff at Abingdon Health and Rebab for their continuous, loving and gentle care of Ellen during this past year and four months and to Dr. Nickels at AH&R, CARIS workers who came and gave wonderful assistance to her and to Cass Farrior, the minister associated with CARIS for sitting, talking, reading the Bible and singing to her. We want to thank a special friend, Patricia Nuckels for sitting with her, holding her hand and talking with her when the family couldn't be there. Mrs. Arrington's funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel in Grundy, Va. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1 p.m. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Reverend Ryan Willie, and Cass Farrior, Minister with the precious CARIS group officiating. Family and friends can follow the funeral procession to the graveside services at Greenhills Memory Gardens, in Claypool Hill, Va. Active pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Scott, Jerry Sexton, David Shortt, Hank K. Matney, Larry R. Matney, Warren Childress, and Jim Wayne Childress. Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va. is honored to serve the family of BEULAH ELLEN "SIS" MATNEY ARRINGTON.
