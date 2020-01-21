Trula Wilene Arrants, age 71, a life-long resident of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away on Monday January 20, 2020, after an extended illness that she fought with courage, grace, and unshakable faith. She was a loving mother to her sons, a Mamaw, a sister, a best friend, and most importantly a faithful servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Joseph Arrants and Golda Vandola Hicks Arrants; son, William Joseph "Joey" Cunningham, as well as numerous half brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brother, Albert "Al" Arrants and Lorretta Arrants, of Bristol, Tenn.; sons, Theodore "Teddy" Cunningham and Kimberly Rife of Bluff City, Tenn., Randall "Randy" Cunningham and Angela Dixon, of Bluff City, Tenn., David "Glen" Taylor and Kendra Taylor of Robbinsville, N.C., Anthony "David" Cunningham and Jamie Cunningham of Elizabethton, Tenn.; her grandchildren, William Tyler Cunningham and Jordan Cunningham of Merriam, Kan., Alex Brady Cunningham and Alysia Moore, of Church Hill, Tenn., Joseph Mitchell Cunningham and Amber Miles, of Bluff City, Tenn., and Jordan Ewing of Bryson City, N.C.; and her great-grandchildren, Carson Blair Cunningham, Waylon Joseph Cunningham, Kanoa Mason Moore, Drayden Cole, Lilly Cunningham, and Savannah Cunningham. Friends include, but are far from limited to Betty "Hazel" and Terry Malone, of Bluff City, Tenn., Frances Guinn of Bluff City, Tenn., Trish Miller of Bluff City, Tenn., and Bobbi Carter of Elizabethton, Tenn., and several devoted and caring friends stemming from her childhood and reaching across the globe. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her church family, where she was member of Mt. Holston Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. Trula was a lifelong resident of Bluff City, Tenn. where she attended and graduated Bluff City High School with the class of 1966. Trula was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She also embraced the role as " Mamaw", and had been perfecting her skill as a "great Mamaw" since 2019. Trula was the matriarch of the family and will be missed beyond measure. She was a loyal and extremely hard working employee where she worked for many years Iodent. Trula retired from Home Shopping Network and was able to enjoy her time with family and friends, talking on the phone, traveling to several beaches, her grandson's wedding, concerts, volunteering, loving on and serving others in the community, all while still managing to make her faith in Jesus Christ unshakable. A service to celebrate the life of Trula Wilene Arrants will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, with Pastor Danny Ray Hardin, officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Wednesday. The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Morningview Cemetery in Bluff City. Active pallbearers will include Brady Cunningham, Mitchell Cunningham, Terry Malone, Mark Guinn, Glen Taylor and David Cunningham. Tyler Cunningham will serve as an honorary pallbearer. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Thursday. Special acknowledgement and gratitude is extended to Kimberly from Avalon hospice for your guidance and exceptional care. Also, the family would like to acknowledge and extend gratitude for all of the prayers, love, calls, texts, and kindness everyone has shown to Trula and her family. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations can be made to Mt. Holston Baptist Church in Bluff City, Tenn. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Trula and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.
