Tony Gail Arnold, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. He was born August 2, 1958 in Bristol, Va., the son of the late Homer and Lora Kate Nelson Arnold. Tony lived in the Bristol area all of his life. He was a former employee of 25 years at Paty Lumber Company and recently at the Virginia Ave. Food City Store. In addition to his parents, he is preceded death by brother, Ron Arnold and his wife Patty. He is survived by his sisters, Penny Kelsey, Tammy Linderme and husband, Greg, and Glenna Miller; brothers, Dwight Arnold and wife, Kathy, Jerry Arnold and wife, Tonya; best and closest friend, JC Arnold; nieces and nephews, Amanda and Louis Thorpe and Family, Audrey Kelsey, Alysia and Shayne Leonard and Family, Tausha and Kevin Field, Josh and Danielle Arnold and Family, Caleb Arnold, Matthew S. Miller, Morgan Tiara Miller, Jenny Linderme, Emily Linderme, Jordan and Marley Arnold and Family; several great nieces and nephews. No formal services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

