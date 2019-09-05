Tony Gail Arnold, age 61, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Shipley Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

