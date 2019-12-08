Thomas Harry "T. Harry" Arnold ABINGDON, Va. Thomas Harry "T. Harry" Arnold Sr. passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. A lifelong resident of Abingdon, Harry was happiest when driving around town, dropping by to check on and visit friends and co-workers. He always worked diligently to provide for his family and protect the interests of the town of Abingdon and Washington County. Harry served on numerous committees and advisory boards for the Washington County Public School System. He was especially committed to the farming community as a beef and dairy farmer and as an advocate for farmers and agriculture through The Washington County Farm Bureau, Farm Credit and Dairymen Incorporated. He served Washington County Farm Bureau first as an insurance agent and then as the President of Washington County's Farm Bureau for over 39 years. Harry served the Abingdon Branch of Farm Credit for 28 years as a friend, customer and director. After selling his farm, Harry made a career change to become a realtor in his late 50s. He loved his time with Callebs Realty and serving on the SW VA Association of Realtors. Friends and family have very fond (and funny) memories of Harry participating with the Lions Club on WCYB's Klub Kwiz show in the 1960's and entertaining listeners with corny jokes and attempts at singing during the Lion's Club Radio Days. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Esta Mae Arnold and his wife of 63 years, June Arnold. He is survived by his son, Tom Arnold; daughter, Candi Arnold; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the Abingdon United Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 3 until 4 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Dr. Robert Countiss. Casket bearers will be Ben Breedlove, Adam Arnold, Jared Arnold, Joseph Callahan, Darrell Ritchie, Bear Lloyd, and Joe Weddle. Interment services will be private. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Thomas Harry "T. Harry" Arnold is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 E. Main Street; Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.