Shirley Pullon Arnold, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at her daughter's residence. She was born on June 16, 1934, in Scott County, Va., a daughter of the late Avery and Mima Lucille Smith Pullon. Shirley was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was executive secretary for Bristol Steel. She was a member of East End Christian Church where she served as secretary and treasurer for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Stacy Arnold; daughter, Patty Arnold; sister, Eileen Pullon; and brother, Scott Pullon. Survivors include her daughter, Deb Penix and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Nathan Penix and wife, Jennifer, Danny Penix, Joshua Arnold and wife, Danelle, and Caleb Arnold; great-grandchildren, Sharlotte, Haydn, Kyra, Lily, Stella and Fiona; and cherished companion, Harold Millard. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, in the Mountain View Mausoleum with Dr. Steve Hooper officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
