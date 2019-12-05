GLADE SPRING, Va. Jacob Elbert "J.E." Arnold, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Valley Healthcare. J.E. was a native of Glade Spring and was a member of Washington Springs United Methodist Church. He worked as a brick mason and was an instructor at the Washington County Technical School. J.E. was honored by the International Union of Bricklayers for his 50 year membership. He enjoyed his time farming and watching the Boston Red Sox and Washington Redskins. J.E. was predeceased by his parents, Glen Douglas and Dora Effie Burkett Arnold; sister, Nancy Kestner; half-brothers, Howard and Edward Sheets. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Hobbs Arnold; son, Mark Douglas Arnold and wife, Rhonda, of Chesterfield, Va.; daughter, Karen Arnold Johnson and husband, Jonathan, of Abingdon; grandchildren, Jacob M. Arnold, Mikaela N. Arnold, Bridger Johnson, and Jake Johnson. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Washington Springs United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Wallace and the Rev. Larry Lusk officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Rose Cemetery where casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Jacob Elbert "J.E." Arnold is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.