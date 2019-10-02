Clayton Millard "Mike" Arnold, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence. A funeral mass will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from the 11 a.m. hour, prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at St. Anne Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the United States Army. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

