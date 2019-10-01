Clayton Millard "Mike" Arnold, age 82, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born on June 15, 1937, in Benhams, Va., a son of the late William Francis and Edith Thelma Corum Arnold. Mike lived most of his life in the Bristol area. He was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired with the 80th Division as Master Sargent. Mike was a member of Knights of Columbus, James J. Hickie Council 6695 and was a past Grand Knight 4th Degree. He served as a police officer in Abington, Pa., and retired from Sprint. Mike greatly enjoyed his time with his beloved wife "on the road" in their RV as travelers and snowbirds during their retirement years, and he enjoyed fly fishing and bowling. He was faithful to serve his country and his family and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Arnold; brothers, Ralph Arnold and Dean Arnold; and sister, Louise Leonard. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 63 years, Rita Maria Fabiani Arnold; son, Michael Arnold and wife, Janet; daughter, Theresa Johnson Ward and husband, Daniel; sister, Linda Arnold Griffitts and husband, Daniel; nine grandchildren, Christina Arnold, Amber Schimmelpfenning and husband, Adam, Katie Buhl and husband, Jeff, Phillip Arnold and wife, Kristi, Kevin Johnson and wife, Becky, Anthony Johnson and wife, Brandy, Matthew Arnold and wife, Kristin, Rebbeca Matthews and husband, Justin, and Jason Arnold; 22 great-grandchildren;,many nieces and nephews, and a host of other friends. A funeral mass will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. The family will receive friends from the 11 a.m. hour, prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will follow the service at St. Anne Cemetery, with full military honors rendered by the United States Army. Urnbearers will be his grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments