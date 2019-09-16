MEADOWVIEW, Va. Linda Lee Arnett, age 74, passed on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Linda was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Meadowview in the mid 1970's. She worked at the Road Runner Truck Stop for many years and attended Solid Rock Baptist Church. Linda was preceded in death by her mother, Waive Irene Sadler; husband, William E. "Bill" Arnett; and sister, Eva. She is survived by one son, John Arnett of Meadowview, Va.; two daughters, Patty (Dennis) Widener of Glade Spring, Va., and Sandy Arnett of Meadowview, Va.; five grandchildren, Jason Widener, Brian Widener, Jeffrey Arnett, Alyssa Edwards, and Jerimiah O'Quinn; and seven great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Blackwell Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Hawkins officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11 a.m. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Linda Lee Arnett is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.