Pearl Armstrong GLADE SPRING, Va. Pearl Phyllis Armstrong age 65, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. She was born in Smyth County, Va., to the late Robert Lee Anderson and Margaret Elizabeth Robins Anderson and was preceded in death by her son, Charles Smith; grandson, TJ; and siblings, Mildred Eastridge, Bud Anderson, Charles Anderson, and Leenell Anderson. She worked at Royal Mouldings for several years. Survivors include her husband, Charles Raymond Armstrong of Glade Spring, Va.; children, Austin Smith of the home, Sandra Anderson (Michael Dunford) of Max Meadows, Va., Michelle Anderson(Howard Parrish) of Glade Spring, Va., Laura Anderson Pomeroy (Gary Mathews) of Glade Spring, Va., Amy Smith of Woodbridge, Va., Tim Henderson (Melinda) of Rural Retreat, Va., Chris Anderson (Danielle) of Marion, Va., and Keri Thompson (Derrek Blackwell) of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Joshua Carter(Megan), Shane Testerman, Christian Anderson, Jazmine and Brooklyn Pomeroy, Macey and Lakin Henderson, Christopher, Kevin, Kayla, Kirsten, and Harley Smith; great-grandchildren Arianna, Levi, Gabriel, Avier, Cole, and Bryce; her twin brother, Willis Anderson (Bonnie) of Louisiana; siblings, Libby Delp of Saltville, Va., Lynette Ford (Ron) of Glade Spring, Va., Brenda Williams (Kim) of Louisiana, Jo Rita Kanode (Terry) of Radford, Va., Val Bowman (Ronnie), Eunice Dickey (Tom Kegley), Bob Anderson (Sharron), and Charlotte Parks, all of Rich Valley, Marlene Molandes (Jeff) of Texas, Darline Anderson of Colorado, and James Anderson (Dixie) of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Tommy Ely officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Armstrong family.