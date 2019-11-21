ATKINS, Va. Kenneth "Kenny" "Cebeda" Lynn Armstrong, age 67, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at his home. Kenny was always a hard worker. His dad passed when he was only 9, so he started young, helping his mom. Kenny would do anything to help. He loved to entertain and cook for family and friends. He was the life or clown of the party, always making people laugh but his opinionated side could make you mad as quick as he could make you smile. No matter the side of Kenny you knew, all of him will be missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Lee Armstrong; mother, Jean Armstrong Russell; step-father, Paul "Fuzz" Russell; sisters, Carolyn Smith, Wanda Ellis, and Rita "Legs" Smith. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Heather Combs and husband, Eric, of Lincolnton, N.C.; son, Daniel Armstrong of Abingdon, Va.; sisters, Julie Shortt and husband, Lewis, of Chilhowie, Va. and Cindy Armstrong of Marion, Va.; grandchildren, Sarah Greer and Matthew Combs; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews; and many friends including special friends, Diz, Pam and Marty, Rhonda and Keevise, Drew and Terry, Tripp, Bootsie, Amanda and Josh, and Rusty. A private family get together to celebrate Kenny's life will be held at a later date. To share memories of Kenneth Lee "Kenny" Armstrong, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Kenny's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.