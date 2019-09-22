BROADFORD, Va. Hobert S. Armstrong, age 70, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. He was an avid gardener, farmer, hunter and fisherman. Hobert was preceded in death by his parents, Worley and Nora Armstrong; brothers, Paul, Bill June, Edward Lee, Tom, Jerry Dale and John Henry; and sisters, Oma, Bertha, Pauline and Maggie. He is survived by his wife, Delsa Collins Armstrong; daughter, Kayla Armstrong; brother, James Armstrong and wife, Patricia; sisters, Dorothy Dillon and Phyllis Coulthard and husband, Gerald; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at Ridgedale Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Allison officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va. is honored to be serving the Hobert S. Armstrong family.