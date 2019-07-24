Mary Lane Andrews FRANKLIN, Tenn. Mary Lane Andrews (a.k.a. Mary Sullivan, passed away on June 2, 2019. Born and reared in Franklin, Tenn., she moved to Virginia in 1969. An accomplished woman, she taught school, loved to paint, travel and had many other hobbies. Mary was an avid golfer, loved and participated in all sports. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Jess Andrews; and sisters, Patti Wilkes and Jane Sullivan. She is survived by her brother, Jess Andrews Jr. (Carol); and nephews, Trigg Wilkes and Jess Andrews III. A celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Highlands, 28427 Lee Highway, Meadowview, Va. To share memories of Mary Lane Andrews (Mary Sullivan), please visit, www.seaverbrown.com. This is a courtesy announcement by Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.