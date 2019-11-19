Andrews, Lacy Jo

ABINGDON, Va. Lacy Jo Andrews, age 3 days, newborn daughter of Joshua Andrews and Megan Fisher Andrews, met her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Niswonger Children's Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn. Lacy was united in heaven with her maternal grandparents, Jackie and Zana Fisher and paternal great grandmother, Wanda Andrews. In addition to her parents, survivors include her paternal grandparents, Lacy and Debbie Andrews; special aunts and uncles, Linda and Dump Hanshew, Ben and Christine Parker, Troy and Laura Fisher and Seth and Julie Sturgill, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins. A service will be held privately. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Niswonger Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, is honored to serve the Andrews family.