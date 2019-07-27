MARION, Va. Randall Sherwood Anderson, age 92, of Marion, Va., passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Sherwood was born on January 27, 1927, in Sugar Grove, Va. He was the last of eight children to the late Edward and Alice Richardson Anderson. He was named for the famous author Sherwood Anderson, who came to see his namesake and brought gifts at various times. Sherwood attended Marion schools and celebrated his 18th birthday on a military freighter heading to Europe for his tour in Germany. He served from 1945-1946 as a Staff Sergeant 15th Calvary Recon. After returning home he married the love of his life in August 1947 and they settled in Marion. Shortly after marrying, Sherwood and his wife joined Grace UMC in Marion. Once again, Sherwood was called back to serve his country while in the Army Reserves. This time he was sent to Berlin, Germany as a MP with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Now finished with his military service, Sherwood worked in Marion as a knitter at Burlington Mills for the next 20 years. Later he retired after 26 years as a Life Insurance Agent with Metropolitan Life. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling, caring for his honey bees, gardening, and learning new skills. These included wood working, basket weaving, and attending his daily coffee club. He also attended Marion Baptist Church, and was a lifetime member of the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. He participated in numerous activities there and with the Salvation Army. He was proud of his service to his country, and never met a stranger. He was always willing to help others anyway he could. A special joy he had was spending time with his grandson, and his two precious daughters. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Ozena Anderson; his twin daughters, Carolyn Foster and husband, Brent, of Chilhowie, and Connie "Leigh" Romans and husband, Rob of Glade Spring; one grandson, Zac Foster and wife, Michelle; two great-grandchildren, Jordyn and Brady Foster of Chilhowie; brother, Otho Anderson of Piney Flats, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special Thanks to all of Sherwood's caregivers who helped him stay at home for the last three years as he lived with dementia. They helped provide him and Ozena with care, support, and love and considered him a special member of their lives. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion, with the Rev. Dr. Charles Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Entombment services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Rose Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum with full military honors rendered by the Francis Marion V.F.W. Post 4667. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Anderson family.