Anderson, Ozena Wolfe

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL PUSH THROUGH OVERNIGHT, WITH RAIN SHOWERS MIXING WITH AND CHANGING TO SNOW BEFORE TAPERING OFF AND ENDING TUESDAY. SOME LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS CAN BE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, ESPECIALLY AT ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO NOON EST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&