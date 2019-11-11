Anderson, Ozena Wolfe

MARION, Va. Ozena Wolfe Anderson, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
FIRST LOOK: 2019 election results
-
Hit-and-run in Bristol was likely intentional, detective says
-
Andis wins Washington County sheriff's race over three others
-
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: Tazewell makes the cut for first time since 2014
-
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Memories never die for those who keyed J.J. Kelly’s 1999 upset of Powell Valley
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **