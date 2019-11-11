Anderson, Ozena Wolfe

MARION, Va. Ozena Wolfe Anderson, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, at her home in Marion, Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments