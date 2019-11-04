Norma B. Anderson, 98, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born on January 8, 1921, a daughter of the late Harmon and Mary Ballard of Mt. Gilead, N.C. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Anderson; a grandson, William Edward Anderson; three sisters, Vada Martin, Carolyn Lane, and Lorette Ballard; and one brother, Harold Ballard. She was a resident of Damascus, Va. for most of her life. She had worked at the American Legion Pool for several years and had helped with the Cub Scouts and was in a Bridge Club. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Damascus United Methodist Church. Norma is survived by a son, Guy Edward "Ed" Anderson Jr. and his wife, Patricia Lewis, of Lynchburg, Va.; her granddaughter, Jennifer Lorrette "Lori" Anderson Fields; a great-granddaughter, Loren Nicole Fields; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all of Mrs. Anderson's caregivers for all their faithful support over the years. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Damascus United Methodist Church in Damascus, Va. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with Pastor Creighton Smith and Pastor Martha Roudebush officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Anderson and her family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236; ph.#: (276) 475-3631.