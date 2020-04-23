MARION, Va. Melissa Rhea Anderson, age 55, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home in Marion, Va. Melissa was born in Marion, Va., to the late Arlie "Sonny" Anderson and Margaret Christine Cook. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Marissa Shuler and sister, Dreama Anderson. Melissa was a survivor of many things, from being a single parent to beating breast cancer. She was someone that if you knew her you didn't forget her. She loved her family with her whole heart and would do anything for them. She was a crazy adventurous lady and loved working outside in her garden and flowers. She especially loved being a truck driver for many years and seeing the open road. She was a one of a kind, special lady that was loved by so many. Heaven definitely got a good one. She is survived by her daughters, Brandi Eller of Marion, and Brittany Shuler and husband, Jared, of Marion; grandchildren, Halee Reeves, Levi Eller, Jeremiah Shuler, and Lucas Shuler; sister, Becky Glass of Marion; brother, Eddie Anderson of Md.; and several other loving family and friends. Private graveside funeral services will be held at Resurrection Gardens in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage and Pastor Kenny Rich officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Maron is serving the Anderson family.
