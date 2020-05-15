Anderson, Margie Hazel (Williams)

Margie Hazel (Williams) Anderson BRISTOL, Tenn. Margie Hazel (Williams) Anderson, was a resident of Hiltons, Va., for 67 years. She passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at her residence in Bristol, Tenn. Margie was born in Scott County, Va. on February 20, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Dillard Griffin and Lou Vena (Winkle) Williams. In addition to her parents, her husband, Donald Worley Anderson (2007); daughter, Robin Hope (Anderson) McAmis (2013); and her brother and sisters preceded her in death. She attended grade school at Riverview Primary in the Nottingham community and graduated from Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. She graduated from Feathers Cosmetology Beauty School and practiced in Gate City, Va. for several years. Margie met her husband, Don Anderson in 1947 and they married two years later in 1949. They started their family in 1951. She and Don loved square dancing. She was the district manager for World Book Encyclopedia, as well as the co-manager with her husband, Don for the Hiltons Water Department. Margie loved traveling. Some of her travels included Richmond and Chicago, where she met the astronaut, John Glenn. She earned a trip to Spain and Africa through her job at World Book. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tenn. She loved her church. In her later years, her hobbies were reading, working word puzzles, and watching Gun Smoke. Surviving is her son, Douglas Anderson and wife, Deborah, Kingsport, Tenn.; daughters, Karen (Anderson) Venable and husband, Glen, Bristol, Tenn., and Cynthia (Anderson) Carmack and husband, Chris, Bristol, Tenn.; son-in-law, Danny McAmis, Church Hill, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kimberly Blackburn and husband, Mark, Jennifer Ward and husband, David, Jessica Bellamy, Richard Lyons and wife, Heather, Andrew McAmis and wife, Samantha, and Danielle Ryans and husband, Shane; great-grandchildren, Chase Blackburn, Ian Blackburn, Madison Blackburn, Hailey Lyons, Bella Smile, Dalton Lyons, Abbey Rose Ward, Jon David Ward, and Alexander and Greyson McAmis; loving nieces, Marcenna Raines and husband, Steve and Michelle Anderson Moore and husband, Heath; along with several other nieces and nephews; her special Canadian family; and her cat, Gracie; along with many other friends to numerous to mention. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, Va. with Pastor Ray Amos of Southside United Methodist Church officiating. Music will be provided by Jon Shell on the Bagpipes, and her family. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Hydrocephalus Foundation at www.nhfonline.org, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at www.mda.org, or Saint Jude's Children's Research Hospital. An online guest register is available for the Anderson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com. Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Margie Hazel (Williams) Anderson. "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. More than all the stars in the sky and the sand on the beach. Sweet dreams and God's Blessings!"
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.