Margaret A. Anderson was born on July 27, 1942, to Gallie F. Anderson and Alta Virginia (Edwards) Anderson in Birchleaf, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Solterra in Lakeside, Arizona, she was 77. Margaret graduated High School in Highland Park, Michigan, and attended college in Highland Park as well. She worked as a secretary for various insurance companies. She had a great love of photography and the outdoors. Her works were even published in a country magazine. Rita was a kind, gentle and loving lady who will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Mary) Anderson of Vernon, Arizona; and three nephews, Rod Northern of Bristol, Tennessee, Bradley Anderson of Show Low, Arizona, and Wayne Anderson of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alta; father, Gallie; sister, Janice Northern; and a brother, Lee Anderson. She will be laid to rest in the Sunrise Cemetery in Bluff City, Tennessee, next to her family. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.

