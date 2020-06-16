Anderson, Mabel Bryant

Mrs. Mabel Bryant Anderson, of Bluff City, age 94, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital Elizabethton, following a brief illness. She was born in Lee County (Roda), Virginia, on July 7, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Jasper and Minnie Bell Skaggs Bryant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Ted Anderson in 1993, five brothers and four sisters. She was a member of the Bluff City First Christian Church. She had retired from the Bluff City Elementary School where she worked as a cook in the school cafeteria for 35 years. She was known for her wonderful rolls and peanut butter cookies. To quote her son, Dr. Jim Anderson, "It was a good life and she made so many every-day people feel special. If I had a wish, it would be that every child in the world was guided to adult-hood by this God loving mother." She raised two children, her son, Dr. Jim Anderson of Elizabethton and her niece, Katherine Snapp Martin of Piney Flats, both of whom survive. A service to honor the life of Mrs. Mabel Bryant Anderson will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Morning View Cemetery in Bluff City, with Mr. Ron Whitaker, Minister and Mr. Jonathan Feathers, Minister officiating. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Jones, William C Carrier, Marvin Melvin, Ed Carrier, Sam Baird, Jeff Malone and Ken Souder. Family, friends and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 p.m. before the service. A special thanks to all the members and friends of the Bluff City First Christian Church, the employees of Sycamore Springs Senior Center for their kindness, and to Dr. Cheryl Pack and Dr. Israel Garcia. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Mabel Anderson and her family are in the care Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel. Office, 423-538-7131, obituary line, 423-543-4917.
