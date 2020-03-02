Lloyd "Pete" Allen Anderson, age 66, of Abingdon, Va., went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born to the late Lloyd Doc Anderson and Mary Havens Anderson in Smyth County, Va. He was a member of Highlands Fellowship Abingdon Campus and retired from Utility Trailer in Atkins after 18 years. He was an avid fan of Virginia Tech football- his alma mater. He harbored an abounding and steadfast love for Jesus Christ. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dionis Kaatri Anderson; son, Ronald Nines and wife, Carrie, of Yanceyville, N.C.; two daughters, Jennifer Keen and husband, Edmund, of Bristol, Tenn. and Megan Anderson of Lynchburg, Va.; five siblings, Danny Anderson and wife, Vicki, Della Crist, Wanda Vannoy and husband, Roger, Sheila Lamie and husband, James, and Laurie Render and husband, Jimmy; two grandsons, Aden Rachol and Finley Nines; and his rescue dog, Benji. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. According to his wishes, Lloyd will be cremated following the ceremony. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Freedom Tabernacle Boy's Home, 442 Freedom Tabernacle Ln., Atkins, VA 24311. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Lloyd Allen "Pete" Anderson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
