Walter Anderson Jr. ABINGDON, Va. Walter Austin Anderson Jr., 89, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on July 10, 1930, in Ivanhoe, Va., to the late Walter Austin Anderson Sr. and Iva Williams Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Charles Blanton Anderson and one sister, Jackie Richardson. Walter was a veteran of the United States Navy and had retired from VDOT as a superintendent after 36 years of service. He loved spending time outdoors golfing, hunting and fishing. Walter enjoying traveling. Each year he and his wife, Norma would spend the winter in their motor home on the Gulf Coast of Florida. He also loved taking fishing trips to the Outer Banks and Nags Head, N.C. He was saved at an early age and had maintained his membership at Forest Methodist Church in Ivanhoe, Va. since childhood. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Norma Hawks Anderson; one daughter, Lisa Anderson Osborne and husband, Tom; one grandson, David Osborne; one brother-in-law, Richard "Dickie" Hawks and wife, Rachel; and his granddogs, Wrangler, Rose and Ford. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5 p.m., Sunday, November 10, 2019, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel. A memorial service will follow with Jeff Hess officiating. The committal service and inurnment will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019, at West End Cemetery, 1825 W. Lee Hwy., Wytheville, VA 24382. It is kindly requested that all flowers be omitted and memorial gifts be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Anderson.