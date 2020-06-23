Gladyce Mae Varney Anderson, age 91, formerly of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. Gladyce was born on August 25, 1928, in Princeton, Maine, a daughter of the late David and Leola Richardson. She had lived in the Bristol area for the past 44 years and was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gabriel David Anderson, sister, Arlene Gove, and a brother, David Varney. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Anderson, and her son, David Gilbert Anderson and wife, Ginny. A memorial service for Mrs. Anderson will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Joe Dunagan and Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 136 Highridge St., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.