Gladyce Mae Varney Anderson, age 91, formerly of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. Gladyce was born on August 25, 1928, in Princeton, Maine, a daughter of the late David and Leola Richardson. She had lived in the Bristol area for the past 44 years and was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Gabriel David Anderson, sister, Arlene Gove, and a brother, David Varney. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Gilbert Anderson, and her son, David Gilbert Anderson and wife, Ginny. A memorial service for Mrs. Anderson will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Joe Dunagan and Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 5:45 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 136 Highridge St., Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

