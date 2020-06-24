Gladyce Mae Varney Anderson, age 91, formerly of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at NHC of Bristol. A memorial service for Mrs. Anderson will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Father Joe Dunagan and Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

