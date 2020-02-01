ABINGDON, Va. Ethel Lee Roark Anderson, age 92, passed on Friday, January 31, 2020. Mrs. Anderson formerly attended Trigg Street Church of God and 1st Assembly of God in Abingdon. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Lockie Emmert Roark; loving husband of 63 years, the Rev. R.J. Anderson; two brothers; three sisters; and son-in-law, Jack "Dickie" Reynolds. Mrs. Anderson is survived by four daughters, Kitty (Jerry) Hartsock, Jane Reynolds, Jo Anna (Rev. Leonard) Bellamy and Sandy (Vann) Roark, all of Abingdon, Va.; two sons, Timmy (Teresa) Anderson of Kingsport, Tenn. and Mark Anderson of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Martha Burton of Abingdon, Va.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Cryptside services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum of Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Roger Williams officiating. At Mrs. Anderson's request, there will be no visitation prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Ethel Lee Roark Anderson is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).