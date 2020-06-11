Cara Everett Anderson, of Bluff City, Tenn., passed away at home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, after a formidable but courageous battle with cancer. A memorial service for Cara Everett Anderson will be held at the King University Chapel on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Due to CDC restrictions on crowd size, family and close friends will be in attendance. However, the family is mindful of others who would wish to participate in honoring Cara's memory. King University is graciously livestreaming the service in real time. Anyone wishing to attend virtually can log onto webcast.king.edu at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Cara and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.

To plant a tree in memory of Cara Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

