MARION, Va. Nancy Anders passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Lucy Corr Medical Center in Chesterfield, Virginia. Nancy was born in Dante, Virginia, to the late George and Bertie Creggar Purcell. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 58 years, Glen Junior Anders. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Minnie Dooley and Edna Hawk; and brother, Gerald Purcell. Nancy never met a stranger. Her beautiful smile and friendly personality warmed the hearts of all who knew and loved her. Nancy was hard-working and exceptionally generous. She loved welcoming customers at Marion Walmart for 24 years as a greeter. She had also given years of service to the Rural Retreat Shirt Factory and Harwood Mfg. Company. While working at Harwood, the company chose her to travel to Nicaragua to train employees there. She collected troll dolls and loved to go out to eat. She dressed as Peggy The Clown to entertain and delight at events and celebrations. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Linda Mason (Lonnie) of Waynesboro, Shirley Winebarger (Ken) of Chesterfield, and Freida Reed (Jerry) of Cibolo, Texas. In addition, she leaves behind many descendants. Four grandchildren, Shannon Wilt, Joshua Winebarger, Austin Reed (Ashley), and Leah Reed; three great-grandchildren, Brittany Wilt, Hailey Wilt, and Jeff Wilt (Amy); two great great-grandchildren, Raiden and Noctis Evans, several nieces, nephews, loving family, neighbors, and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Otis Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Rural Retreat. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Anders family.
