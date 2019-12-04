Ellen Dishner Almaroad, age 95, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in NHC of Bristol, Va. She was born on May 13, 1924, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of Thomas and Mittie Kendrick Dishner. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aulden Almaroad; sister, Althea Reed; and brothers, Beverly Dishner and Calvin Dishner. Surviving include her daughter, Margaret Witt; son, Howard Almaroad; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert Dishner. The funeral service will be held 7:30 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hobbs officiating. The burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Blountville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., Friday. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

