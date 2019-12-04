Ellen Dishner Almaroad, age 95, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in NHC of Bristol, Va. She was born on May 13, 1924, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of Thomas and Mittie Kendrick Dishner. She lived all of her life in the Bristol area. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aulden Almaroad; sister, Althea Reed; and brothers, Beverly Dishner and Calvin Dishner. Surviving include her daughter, Margaret Witt; son, Howard Almaroad; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert Dishner. The funeral service will be held 7:30 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bobby Hobbs officiating. The burial will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the Blountville Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m., Friday. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Strong storm system, possible snow forecast for weekend
-
Bristol Cheddar's employee confirmed to have hepatitis A, vaccines to be provided
-
Tazewell County becomes Second Amendment Sanctuary, adds militia ordinance during widely attended meeting
-
BREAKING NEWS: Patrick Henry wins regional football title for first time
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Jacob Caudill is in the regional finals again at J.I. Burton. However, this occasion will mark his first as head coach of the Raiders
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.